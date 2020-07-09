All apartments in Kansas City
Location

2543 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
google fiber
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You'll find vintage charm and large layouts at our Cherry Street location! If you're looking for a breathtaking apartment with loads of updated charm and character, your search is over! These two bedroom spaces feature hardwood floors, updated and renovated kitchens with granite countertops, fireplaces, washer and dryer in unit, multiple windows for natural light, an open layout, and ample closet space! Relax and enjoy the outdoors on either of your two patio spaces. On street parking and Google Fiber provided! Make an appointment to see this amazing living space today; you won't be disappointed!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 have any available units?
2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 have?
Some of 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 offer parking?
No, 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

