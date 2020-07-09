2543 Cherry Street Unit: 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities google fiber cats allowed dogs allowed

You'll find vintage charm and large layouts at our Cherry Street location! If you're looking for a breathtaking apartment with loads of updated charm and character, your search is over! These two bedroom spaces feature hardwood floors, updated and renovated kitchens with granite countertops, fireplaces, washer and dryer in unit, multiple windows for natural light, an open layout, and ample closet space! Relax and enjoy the outdoors on either of your two patio spaces. On street parking and Google Fiber provided! Make an appointment to see this amazing living space today; you won't be disappointed!



