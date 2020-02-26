2415 E 67th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is nicely finished, has a basement garage and is move in ready. While it's not pictured, a stove/oven will be provided before move in. This home boasts a fireplace upon entry and a separate large dining room. The bath has been refinished and there are hardwood floors throughout with vinyl plank floors in the kitchen. The basement has a washer & dryer connection and a bonus room with a closet. It could use a coat of paint and a piece of indoor/outdoor carpet but it could be a nice hang out space. There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $750. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call or email to schedule a tour today!