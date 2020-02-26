All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2415 E 67th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2415 E 67th Ter
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:36 PM

2415 E 67th Ter

2415 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2415 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is nicely finished, has a basement garage and is move in ready. While it's not pictured, a stove/oven will be provided before move in. This home boasts a fireplace upon entry and a separate large dining room. The bath has been refinished and there are hardwood floors throughout with vinyl plank floors in the kitchen. The basement has a washer & dryer connection and a bonus room with a closet. It could use a coat of paint and a piece of indoor/outdoor carpet but it could be a nice hang out space. There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $750. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call or email to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 E 67th Ter have any available units?
2415 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 E 67th Ter have?
Some of 2415 E 67th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 E 67th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2415 E 67th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 E 67th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 E 67th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2415 E 67th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2415 E 67th Ter offers parking.
Does 2415 E 67th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 E 67th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 E 67th Ter have a pool?
No, 2415 E 67th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2415 E 67th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2415 E 67th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 E 67th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 E 67th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary