Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute 1bd in the Historic Northeast! Large living room with patio off the back! Open kitchen area with room for a dining table. Stove and fridge provided! Nice sized bedroom with ceiling fan and large closet! Central air and central heat! Off-street parking lot for 1 space to park. Trash and water paid by owner, tenant pay electric only! Secured entry. Text or email for a showing! No Pets Please.