All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2231 Van Brunt Boulevard
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:54 PM

2231 Van Brunt Boulevard

2231 Van Brunt Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2231 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64127
South Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, additional office / bonus room, fenced rear yard, detached garage .. everything you need! This beautiful 1,220 sq ft bungalow features new carpet, built-in bookcases around the decorative fireplace, a formal dining room, main-level laundry hookups, and a detached 1 car garage. A fantastic bonus room has built-in seating and is perfect as an office space, TV room, or kid's play area. Enjoy the view off of the beautiful stone porch that keeps the front entrance of the house nice and cool during those hot summer months. The driveway is shared, so please be courteous when visiting the home and do not park there.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard have any available units?
2231 Van Brunt Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard have?
Some of 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Van Brunt Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary