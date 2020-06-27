2231 Van Brunt Boulevard

Amenities

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, additional office / bonus room, fenced rear yard, detached garage .. everything you need! This beautiful 1,220 sq ft bungalow features new carpet, built-in bookcases around the decorative fireplace, a formal dining room, main-level laundry hookups, and a detached 1 car garage. A fantastic bonus room has built-in seating and is perfect as an office space, TV room, or kid's play area. Enjoy the view off of the beautiful stone porch that keeps the front entrance of the house nice and cool during those hot summer months. The driveway is shared, so please be courteous when visiting the home and do not park there.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.