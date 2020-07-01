22 West 73rd Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location, location, location! This Waldo home, a 2bd/1bath is located on a quiet block with mature trees, yet close to all Waldo has to offer! Walking distance to restaurants, nightlife, trolley trail and more!

A large front porch with porch swing is extremely inviting - enjoy your mornings with a cup of joe or an evening with friends and wine! Hardwood floors throughout and the nicely sized living room comes with a decorative fireplace, separate dining room and large kitchen!

Tons of kitchen cabinet space, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas stove, fridge) and a great little back deck with yard.

Shared drive with a private concrete pad in the back for up to two vehicles!

Clean and fresh white bathroom, updated paint and fixtures in the bedrooms round out this main level!

The basement is unfinished with a full-size washer and dryer provided!

Bring your own shovel for snow removal but leave the mower at home! The owner provides regular lawn care for you.

Strict no pet policy.