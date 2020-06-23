217 E. 79th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Cute Waldo Home Just Blocks from Everything - This nice 3 bedroom ranch home in Waldo features a remodeled bathroom, fresh interior paint, hardwood floors, private driveway, fenced in yard, and full unfinished basement that is great for storage or as a rec room / family room space. Large detached garage.



Located just a few blocks from the Kansas City Bier Company and all the shopping, dining, and entertaining that Waldo has to offer, this house is perfectly located.



We accept pets, but approve them on a case by case basis.



Available January 1, 2019.



(RLNE2554225)