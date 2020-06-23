All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

217 E. 79th Street

217 East 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 East 79th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Waldo Home Just Blocks from Everything - This nice 3 bedroom ranch home in Waldo features a remodeled bathroom, fresh interior paint, hardwood floors, private driveway, fenced in yard, and full unfinished basement that is great for storage or as a rec room / family room space. Large detached garage.

Located just a few blocks from the Kansas City Bier Company and all the shopping, dining, and entertaining that Waldo has to offer, this house is perfectly located.

We accept pets, but approve them on a case by case basis.

Available January 1, 2019.

(RLNE2554225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 E. 79th Street have any available units?
217 E. 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 E. 79th Street have?
Some of 217 E. 79th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 E. 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 E. 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 E. 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 E. 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 E. 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 E. 79th Street does offer parking.
Does 217 E. 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 E. 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 E. 79th Street have a pool?
No, 217 E. 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 E. 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 217 E. 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 E. 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 E. 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
