Kansas City, MO
2120 Northeast 111th Terrace
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

2120 Northeast 111th Terrace

2120 Northeast 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

2120 Northeast 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, and 3 car garage home is located in Staley Hills. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator (as is), stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, lots of cabinet space, and a kitchen island. Additional features are living room, formal dining room, den, master bath with Jacuzzi tub, carpet and wood flooring throughout, and lots of storage... Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful patio and a nice size yard. Property also offers a sprinkler system and home security system. No cats, but small pets are possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. HOA dues are $400 annually and to be paid by the tenant. This is a non-smoking property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace have any available units?
2120 Northeast 111th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace have?
Some of 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Northeast 111th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace offers parking.
Does 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Northeast 111th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

