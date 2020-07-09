2120 Northeast 111th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, and 3 car garage home is located in Staley Hills. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator (as is), stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, lots of cabinet space, and a kitchen island. Additional features are living room, formal dining room, den, master bath with Jacuzzi tub, carpet and wood flooring throughout, and lots of storage... Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful patio and a nice size yard. Property also offers a sprinkler system and home security system. No cats, but small pets are possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. HOA dues are $400 annually and to be paid by the tenant. This is a non-smoking property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.