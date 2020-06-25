212 E 80th St

Amenities
Waldo Classic! Fantastic location!
Must see charming in this 3-bedroom, 2-bath house. Freshly painted in super colors. New carpet throughout the living room and bedrooms.
Spacious living room with lots of windows for great natural light.
Utility room has washer/dryer hook-ups.
Enjoy the summer evenings on the deck overlooking the large back yard!
Pet-friendly, please contact us for details of the pet policy.
You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.