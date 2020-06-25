All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

212 E 80th St

212 East 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 East 80th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waldo Classic! Fantastic location!

Must see charming in this 3-bedroom, 2-bath house. Freshly painted in super colors. New carpet throughout the living room and bedrooms.

Spacious living room with lots of windows for great natural light.

Utility room has washer/dryer hook-ups.

Enjoy the summer evenings on the deck overlooking the large back yard!

Pet-friendly, please contact us for details of the pet policy.

You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 E 80th St have any available units?
212 E 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 E 80th St have?
Some of 212 E 80th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 E 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
212 E 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 E 80th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 E 80th St is pet friendly.
Does 212 E 80th St offer parking?
Yes, 212 E 80th St offers parking.
Does 212 E 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 E 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 E 80th St have a pool?
No, 212 E 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 212 E 80th St have accessible units?
No, 212 E 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 E 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 E 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.
