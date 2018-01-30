Amenities

2 bd / 1 ba $795/mo KC MO - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 2115 E 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO

2 bedroom / 1 bath Home

This home has lots of character! Step right in - to a very large living room with a side fireplace room that is framed with built-in shelves. The dining room adjoins to a spacious kitchen with a bar for bar stools. This home is all on one level. Bathroom has bath tub only, no shower. Fresh paint and new flooring. It has a roomy covered porch and a back deck for relaxing. Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the unfinished basement.



$795 Rent / $795 Security Deposit



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



(RLNE5670497)