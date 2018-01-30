All apartments in Kansas City
2115 E 70th Terrace
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2115 E 70th Terrace

2115 East 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2115 East 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
2 bd / 1 ba $795/mo KC MO - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 2115 E 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 bedroom / 1 bath Home
This home has lots of character! Step right in - to a very large living room with a side fireplace room that is framed with built-in shelves. The dining room adjoins to a spacious kitchen with a bar for bar stools. This home is all on one level. Bathroom has bath tub only, no shower. Fresh paint and new flooring. It has a roomy covered porch and a back deck for relaxing. Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the unfinished basement.

$795 Rent / $795 Security Deposit

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

