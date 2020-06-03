All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:58 AM

2102 Monroe Ave

2102 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex available now located on 2102 Monroe Kansas City, MO 64127. This newly renovated duplex is close to the bus line with easy access to Hwy 70. Washer & Dryer hook up in the unit with refrigerator and stove included with this $650.00 a month rent. Security deposit of $650.00 is required and utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply. For more information contact Premiere Property at 913.283.7125 of call Scott at 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Monroe Ave have any available units?
2102 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Monroe Ave have?
Some of 2102 Monroe Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Monroe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2102 Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 2102 Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 2102 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 2102 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
