2102 Monroe Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Two bedroom 1 bath duplex available now located on 2102 Monroe Kansas City, MO 64127. This newly renovated duplex is close to the bus line with easy access to Hwy 70. Washer & Dryer hook up in the unit with refrigerator and stove included with this $650.00 a month rent. Security deposit of $650.00 is required and utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply. For more information contact Premiere Property at 913.283.7125 of call Scott at 636.887.6769.