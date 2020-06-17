208 Northwest 101 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home located in the North Kansas City School District.

Kitchen is furnished with a newer smooth top stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Home also has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, built-in bookcase, walk-out off the kitchen, partially unfinished basement and fenced yard. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500.00 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a no smoking property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.