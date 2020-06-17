All apartments in Kansas City
208 Northwest 101 Street
208 Northwest 101 Street

208 Northwest 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 Northwest 101st Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home located in the North Kansas City School District.
Kitchen is furnished with a newer smooth top stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Home also has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, built-in bookcase, walk-out off the kitchen, partially unfinished basement and fenced yard. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500.00 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a no smoking property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

