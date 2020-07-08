All apartments in Kansas City
201 West 51 Terrace - 1

201 West 51st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

201 West 51st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64112
Countryside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful large lower unit of duplex on corner with lots of parking, 1 enclosed garage space, screened in porch, basement laundry & storage, and 2bd, 2bath with a shiny wood floors, built in bar, in a well loved & cared for property!

NO SMOKING ALLOWED on property.
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 have any available units?
201 West 51 Terrace - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 have?
Some of 201 West 51 Terrace - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 51 Terrace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 offers parking.
Does 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 have a pool?
No, 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 West 51 Terrace - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

