1924 Wyandotte
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM
1924 Wyandotte
1924 Wyandotte Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1924 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2d9f730aa ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1924 Wyandotte have any available units?
1924 Wyandotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1924 Wyandotte currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Wyandotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Wyandotte pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Wyandotte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1924 Wyandotte offer parking?
No, 1924 Wyandotte does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Wyandotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Wyandotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Wyandotte have a pool?
No, 1924 Wyandotte does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Wyandotte have accessible units?
No, 1924 Wyandotte does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Wyandotte have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Wyandotte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Wyandotte have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 Wyandotte does not have units with air conditioning.
