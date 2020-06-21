All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

1836 E. 75th Terrace

1836 East 75th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1836 East 75th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease to Own 4 bedroom 3 Bath Now Available! - Located on a tree-lined neighborhood this 4 bedroom is now available. Enjoy hardwood floors along with an updated kitchen! Partially finished basement w/Huge yard!
Terms: $5,000 down (non-refundable) but will be applied towards the option to purchase price. $100 of every $1,000 rent payment received also applied towards the option to purchase price.
1 Year Option to Purchase Price: $100,000
2 Year Option to Purchase Price: $110,000

(RLNE4633826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 E. 75th Terrace have any available units?
1836 E. 75th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 E. 75th Terrace have?
Some of 1836 E. 75th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 E. 75th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1836 E. 75th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 E. 75th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 E. 75th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1836 E. 75th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1836 E. 75th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1836 E. 75th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 E. 75th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 E. 75th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1836 E. 75th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1836 E. 75th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1836 E. 75th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 E. 75th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 E. 75th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
