1836 E. 75th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Lease to Own 4 bedroom 3 Bath Now Available! - Located on a tree-lined neighborhood this 4 bedroom is now available. Enjoy hardwood floors along with an updated kitchen! Partially finished basement w/Huge yard!

Terms: $5,000 down (non-refundable) but will be applied towards the option to purchase price. $100 of every $1,000 rent payment received also applied towards the option to purchase price.

1 Year Option to Purchase Price: $100,000

2 Year Option to Purchase Price: $110,000



