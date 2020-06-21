1836 E. 75th Terrace

Amenities
Lease to Own 4 bedroom 3 Bath Now Available! - Located on a tree-lined neighborhood this 4 bedroom is now available. Enjoy hardwood floors along with an updated kitchen! Partially finished basement w/Huge yard!
Terms: $5,000 down (non-refundable) but will be applied towards the option to purchase price. $100 of every $1,000 rent payment received also applied towards the option to purchase price.
1 Year Option to Purchase Price: $100,000
2 Year Option to Purchase Price: $110,000
(RLNE4633826)