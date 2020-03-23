All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1816 East 75 Terrace
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:04 PM

1816 East 75 Terrace

1816 East 75th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1816 East 75th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a very spacious, and extremely unique home, located in Kansas City, in a quiet neighborhood off The Paseo.

This home is completely fenced in, and offers plenty of off-street parking, an enclosed sunporch on the front of the house, and another enclosed sunporch off the master bedroom on the second floor. All 3 bedrooms are spacious, and there is a game room/office/play room on the main floor in the back of the house. There are main floor laundry hookups, a decorative fireplace, & it has central air. The kitchen will be upgraded with new countertops and a new dishwasher will be installed before move in. Unfinished basement for storage only. The garage is NOT for use. There is also NO lawn to take care of here! Check back soon for more photos!

$50 app fee
$950 rent / $800 deposit
$250 pet fee, per per. Pet policy varies by property so please inquire within.

*NO Vouchers

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. No exceptions. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 East 75 Terrace have any available units?
1816 East 75 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 East 75 Terrace have?
Some of 1816 East 75 Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 East 75 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1816 East 75 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 East 75 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 East 75 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1816 East 75 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1816 East 75 Terrace offers parking.
Does 1816 East 75 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 East 75 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 East 75 Terrace have a pool?
No, 1816 East 75 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1816 East 75 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1816 East 75 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 East 75 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 East 75 Terrace has units with dishwashers.
