1816 East 75 Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a very spacious, and extremely unique home, located in Kansas City, in a quiet neighborhood off The Paseo.



This home is completely fenced in, and offers plenty of off-street parking, an enclosed sunporch on the front of the house, and another enclosed sunporch off the master bedroom on the second floor. All 3 bedrooms are spacious, and there is a game room/office/play room on the main floor in the back of the house. There are main floor laundry hookups, a decorative fireplace, & it has central air. The kitchen will be upgraded with new countertops and a new dishwasher will be installed before move in. Unfinished basement for storage only. The garage is NOT for use. There is also NO lawn to take care of here! Check back soon for more photos!



$50 app fee

$950 rent / $800 deposit

$250 pet fee, per per. Pet policy varies by property so please inquire within.



*NO Vouchers



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. No exceptions. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.