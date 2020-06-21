1627 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now is this split level duplex just 1 block south of Truman Rd. The finished basement features a bedroom, and an additional non conforming bedroom, it just doesn't have a closet, a full bath, and a full size washer and dryer are included, while the main floor also offers 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Central air. 1 car attached garage. Backyard is fenced, but shared. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Electric, gas and water. 3 bedroom vouchers considered.



$50 app fee

$850 rent / $800 deposit

$250 pet fee. Per pet. No more than 1 dog allowed, and dog must not exceed 30 lbs when full grown. Cats are allowed. Limit 2 pets, total.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.