Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1525 Jackson Avenue

1525 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now is this split level duplex just 1 block south of Truman Rd. The finished basement features a bedroom, and an additional non conforming bedroom, it just doesn't have a closet, a full bath, and a full size washer and dryer are included, while the main floor also offers 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Central air. 1 car attached garage. Backyard is fenced, but shared. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Electric, gas and water. 3 bedroom vouchers considered.

$50 app fee
$850 rent / $800 deposit
$250 pet fee. Per pet. No more than 1 dog allowed, and dog must not exceed 30 lbs when full grown. Cats are allowed. Limit 2 pets, total.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
1525 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 1525 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1525 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1525 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1525 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Jackson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

