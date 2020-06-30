All apartments in Kansas City
1429 Oakley Avenue

Location

1429 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
West Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath upper-level apartment renting for $650 a month. Sunny and bright, this apartment is one of only three in the building and features a nice open layout. Unfinished basement space has laundry hookups, and enjoy the warmer weather with a large open backyard. Monthly rent includes water and lawn maintenance during summer.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Oakley Avenue have any available units?
1429 Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1429 Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Oakley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1429 Oakley Avenue offer parking?
No, 1429 Oakley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1429 Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1429 Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Oakley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Oakley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

