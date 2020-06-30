1429 Oakley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath upper-level apartment renting for $650 a month. Sunny and bright, this apartment is one of only three in the building and features a nice open layout. Unfinished basement space has laundry hookups, and enjoy the warmer weather with a large open backyard. Monthly rent includes water and lawn maintenance during summer.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.