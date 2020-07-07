1421 East 79th Street

Amenities
This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath KC Bungalow has been completely remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!
Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the main living/bedroom spaces, fresh paint, new miniblinds are more. The kitchen has been completely updated with a beautiful subway tile backsplash, new cabinetry, updated appliances, and countertops.
This adorable house is sure to go quick, so many sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.