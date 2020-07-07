All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:40 PM

1421 East 79th Street

1421 East 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1421 East 79th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath KC Bungalow has been completely remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!

Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the main living/bedroom spaces, fresh paint, new miniblinds are more. The kitchen has been completely updated with a beautiful subway tile backsplash, new cabinetry, updated appliances, and countertops.

This adorable house is sure to go quick, so many sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 East 79th Street have any available units?
1421 East 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1421 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1421 East 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 East 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1421 East 79th Street offer parking?
No, 1421 East 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1421 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 1421 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1421 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 1421 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 East 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 East 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

