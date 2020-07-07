1421 East 79th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath KC Bungalow has been completely remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!



Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the main living/bedroom spaces, fresh paint, new miniblinds are more. The kitchen has been completely updated with a beautiful subway tile backsplash, new cabinetry, updated appliances, and countertops.



This adorable house is sure to go quick, so many sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.