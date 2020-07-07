All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

13817 Holmes Road

13817 Holmes Road · No Longer Available
Location

13817 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64146
Blue Ridge Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d1ff370b6 ---- You'll love the price on this apartment located in the bustling area of Kansas City called Martin City. You even have the option to include all the utilities for this unit. We like the carpet and the added bonus of being in a park-like setting. Call for more information today! *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *1 Cat welcome (fees apply) *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent, lease start dates are flexible *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13817 Holmes Road have any available units?
13817 Holmes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 13817 Holmes Road currently offering any rent specials?
13817 Holmes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13817 Holmes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13817 Holmes Road is pet friendly.
Does 13817 Holmes Road offer parking?
No, 13817 Holmes Road does not offer parking.
Does 13817 Holmes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13817 Holmes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13817 Holmes Road have a pool?
No, 13817 Holmes Road does not have a pool.
Does 13817 Holmes Road have accessible units?
No, 13817 Holmes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13817 Holmes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13817 Holmes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13817 Holmes Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13817 Holmes Road does not have units with air conditioning.

