Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

134 East Bridlespur Drive

134 East Bridlespur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 East Bridlespur Drive, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bridlespur

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Check out this Retro Groovy house. Still has a sense of style and character all her own. Has rooms for the largest of families or guest bedrooms for days. Complete with Wall pull out bed in living room for those unexpected stay overs. 3 Car garage space offers many opportunities for workshop or hobbyist. Call today to schedule a showing of the gem.
This massive home offers over 4000 sqft of living space, 3 car garage, sun porch, hot tub, and so much more. The house sits on a nice size corner lot with circle drive in front and rear drive with 3 car garage. Come check out the unique wall papers and custom wood work that sets this home out from the typical rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 East Bridlespur Drive have any available units?
134 East Bridlespur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 East Bridlespur Drive have?
Some of 134 East Bridlespur Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 East Bridlespur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 East Bridlespur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 East Bridlespur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 East Bridlespur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 134 East Bridlespur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 East Bridlespur Drive offers parking.
Does 134 East Bridlespur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 East Bridlespur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 East Bridlespur Drive have a pool?
No, 134 East Bridlespur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 East Bridlespur Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 East Bridlespur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 East Bridlespur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 East Bridlespur Drive has units with dishwashers.
