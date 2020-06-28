134 East Bridlespur Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Check out this Retro Groovy house. Still has a sense of style and character all her own. Has rooms for the largest of families or guest bedrooms for days. Complete with Wall pull out bed in living room for those unexpected stay overs. 3 Car garage space offers many opportunities for workshop or hobbyist. Call today to schedule a showing of the gem.

This massive home offers over 4000 sqft of living space, 3 car garage, sun porch, hot tub, and so much more. The house sits on a nice size corner lot with circle drive in front and rear drive with 3 car garage. Come check out the unique wall papers and custom wood work that sets this home out from the typical rental.