132 N Brighton Ave

Nicely Maintained Northeast Home - This Northeast area home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The home has Hardwood and Tile Floors. The three bedrooms are all good sized. The Basement has good storage with an outside entrance. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

Rent is $825.00 per Month.



