All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 132 N Brighton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
132 N Brighton Ave
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

132 N Brighton Ave

132 North Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

132 North Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely Maintained Northeast Home - This Northeast area home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The home has Hardwood and Tile Floors. The three bedrooms are all good sized. The Basement has good storage with an outside entrance. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $825.00 per Month.

(RLNE2736081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 N Brighton Ave have any available units?
132 N Brighton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 N Brighton Ave have?
Some of 132 N Brighton Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 N Brighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
132 N Brighton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 N Brighton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 N Brighton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 132 N Brighton Ave offer parking?
No, 132 N Brighton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 132 N Brighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 N Brighton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 N Brighton Ave have a pool?
No, 132 N Brighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 132 N Brighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 132 N Brighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 132 N Brighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 N Brighton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary