Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1310 NE 44th St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

1310 NE 44th St

1310 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 East 44th Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom home just south of the I-29/I-35 split. Beautiful atrium doors from the kitchen lead out to the fenced yard! Updated flooring and thermal windows provide comfort and beauty. Attached single-car garage.

This is a pet friendly home, please inquire regarding pet fees and policy.

We're currently working on the make-ready, but will have it clean and ready to move-in soon!

We welcome pets with applicable fees based on size of animal.

Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 NE 44th St have any available units?
1310 NE 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 NE 44th St have?
Some of 1310 NE 44th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 NE 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
1310 NE 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 NE 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 NE 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 1310 NE 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 1310 NE 44th St offers parking.
Does 1310 NE 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 NE 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 NE 44th St have a pool?
No, 1310 NE 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 1310 NE 44th St have accessible units?
No, 1310 NE 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 NE 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 NE 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.

