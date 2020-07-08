1310 NE 44th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom home just south of the I-29/I-35 split. Beautiful atrium doors from the kitchen lead out to the fenced yard! Updated flooring and thermal windows provide comfort and beauty. Attached single-car garage.



This is a pet friendly home, please inquire regarding pet fees and policy.



We're currently working on the make-ready, but will have it clean and ready to move-in soon!



We welcome pets with applicable fees based on size of animal.



Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!