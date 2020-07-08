Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4053ba064 ---- Newly remodeled one bedroom apartment available now at Brushwood apartments! 1307 Brush Creek Blvd is just minutes from UMKC, Country Club Plaza, KCAI, and so much more! This one bedroom is about 650 sq ft and is renting for $725/month with a $500 deposit. This unit has been updated with white appliances, newer counter-tops with a gorgeous tile back splash, central AC/heat, laundry in unit, and off street parking. The landlord will pay for water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Of course you can bring your furry friends!! Pets are welcome, 15 lbs fully grown or smaller (BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY) with a one-time $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Brushwood is professionally Managed by North Terrace Property Management Call today at 816-561-7368 to schedule a showing **Showings by appointment ONLY**