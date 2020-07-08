All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1307 Brush Creek Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1307 Brush Creek Blvd
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

1307 Brush Creek Blvd

1307 Brush Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1307 Brush Creek Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4053ba064 ---- Newly remodeled one bedroom apartment available now at Brushwood apartments! 1307 Brush Creek Blvd is just minutes from UMKC, Country Club Plaza, KCAI, and so much more! This one bedroom is about 650 sq ft and is renting for $725/month with a $500 deposit. This unit has been updated with white appliances, newer counter-tops with a gorgeous tile back splash, central AC/heat, laundry in unit, and off street parking. The landlord will pay for water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Of course you can bring your furry friends!! Pets are welcome, 15 lbs fully grown or smaller (BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY) with a one-time $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Brushwood is professionally Managed by North Terrace Property Management Call today at 816-561-7368 to schedule a showing **Showings by appointment ONLY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Brush Creek Blvd have any available units?
1307 Brush Creek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Brush Creek Blvd have?
Some of 1307 Brush Creek Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Brush Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Brush Creek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Brush Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Brush Creek Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Brush Creek Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Brush Creek Blvd offers parking.
Does 1307 Brush Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Brush Creek Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Brush Creek Blvd have a pool?
No, 1307 Brush Creek Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Brush Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1307 Brush Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Brush Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Brush Creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary