Kansas City, MO
12600 Brooklyn Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12600 Brooklyn Avenue

12600 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12600 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64146
Blue Ridge Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12600 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64146

To schedule a showing with a leasing professional, please register through Rently at https://secure.rently.com/properties/754879?source=marketing

To apply, please visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1566670849

This home has been completely remodeled and ready to call home in the Blue Ridge Farms Neighborhood of Kansas City. It features 2 fully remodeled bathrooms with tile. Kitchen has new cabinets with granite counters. Hardwoods in the living room. Don't miss out on your chance for a house on 1 acre in the city. Grandview Schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am to 5pm M-F

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12600 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
12600 Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 12600 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12600 Brooklyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12600 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12600 Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12600 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 12600 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12600 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12600 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12600 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 12600 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12600 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12600 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12600 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12600 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12600 Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12600 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

