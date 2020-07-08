Amenities
12600 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64146
To schedule a showing with a leasing professional, please register through Rently at https://secure.rently.com/properties/754879?source=marketing
To apply, please visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1566670849
This home has been completely remodeled and ready to call home in the Blue Ridge Farms Neighborhood of Kansas City. It features 2 fully remodeled bathrooms with tile. Kitchen has new cabinets with granite counters. Hardwoods in the living room. Don't miss out on your chance for a house on 1 acre in the city. Grandview Schools (not verified)
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.
Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am to 5pm M-F
**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
Contact us to schedule a showing.