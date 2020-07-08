Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12600 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64146



To schedule a showing with a leasing professional, please register through Rently at https://secure.rently.com/properties/754879?source=marketing



To apply, please visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1566670849



This home has been completely remodeled and ready to call home in the Blue Ridge Farms Neighborhood of Kansas City. It features 2 fully remodeled bathrooms with tile. Kitchen has new cabinets with granite counters. Hardwoods in the living room. Don't miss out on your chance for a house on 1 acre in the city. Grandview Schools (not verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am to 5pm M-F



