Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
12401 East 59th Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:53 PM

12401 East 59th Street

12401 East 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12401 East 59th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Little Blue Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a darling 3 bed 2 bath is one you don't want to miss out on. The master bedroom is huge! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel. The laundry room is right off the kitchen as well. The home has a 2 car garage with an automatic garage door. Come check out this home today before its gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

