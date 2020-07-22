12209 East 67th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Absolutely beautiful transformation with modern updates throughout! Charming old architecture with refinished hardwood floors, original character still intact.

Beautiful kitchen with brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances.

Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator. oven/range, microwave and dishwasher! All Stainless Steel!

Completely renovated bathroom with new vanity and beautiful tile choices.

Upstairs loft area with fresh paint and new carpet.

Huge lot!

Fantastic porch off the side of the house.

Fabulous house in a great neighborhood.

1 year lease.

Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

No pets please.

Don't hesitate! Contact us for showings!