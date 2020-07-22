All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
12209 East 67th Street
12209 East 67th Street

12209 East 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12209 East 67th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Little Blue Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful transformation with modern updates throughout! Charming old architecture with refinished hardwood floors, original character still intact.
Beautiful kitchen with brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances.
Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator. oven/range, microwave and dishwasher! All Stainless Steel!
Completely renovated bathroom with new vanity and beautiful tile choices.
Upstairs loft area with fresh paint and new carpet.
Huge lot!
Fantastic porch off the side of the house.
Fabulous house in a great neighborhood.
1 year lease.
Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
No pets please.
Don't hesitate! Contact us for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 East 67th Street have any available units?
12209 East 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12209 East 67th Street have?
Some of 12209 East 67th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 East 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12209 East 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 East 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12209 East 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 12209 East 67th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12209 East 67th Street offers parking.
Does 12209 East 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 East 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 East 67th Street have a pool?
No, 12209 East 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12209 East 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 12209 East 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 East 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12209 East 67th Street has units with dishwashers.
