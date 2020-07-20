All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 12200 East 59th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
12200 East 59th Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:03 PM

12200 East 59th Street

12200 East 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12200 East 59th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12200 East 59th Street have any available units?
12200 East 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 12200 East 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12200 East 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 East 59th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12200 East 59th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12200 East 59th Street offer parking?
No, 12200 East 59th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12200 East 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12200 East 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 East 59th Street have a pool?
No, 12200 East 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12200 East 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 12200 East 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 East 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12200 East 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12200 East 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12200 East 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary