Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1212 NW 66th Terrace
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

1212 NW 66th Terrace

1212 Northwest 66th Terrace · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
Location

1212 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Clayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 NW 66th Terrace · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE 3/31! 3 Bedroom Single Family - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry and new appliances, all new flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms. Large basement for ample storage.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5680234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 NW 66th Terrace have any available units?
1212 NW 66th Terrace has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 NW 66th Terrace have?
Some of 1212 NW 66th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 NW 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1212 NW 66th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 NW 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 NW 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1212 NW 66th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1212 NW 66th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1212 NW 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 NW 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 NW 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1212 NW 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1212 NW 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1212 NW 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 NW 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 NW 66th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
