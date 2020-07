Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come take a look at this completely remodeled bungalow situated on a beautiful and peaceful street just minutes from Brookside. This home features nicely refinished hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and plenty of storage. Newly updated bath and detached one car garage with opener make this property a bargain! Don't pay Brookside prices when you can have all the same luxuries minutes away!