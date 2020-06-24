All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

11919 North Robin Hood Lane

11919 N Robinhood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11919 N Robinhood Ln, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Stone Home w/multi-level out building on a 1.5 acres with a privacy gate in the Platte County School District - Country living with tons of character,is what this home has to offer. You will fall in love with this home when you first see it. The stone exterior, the gorgeous patio on the back of the house, the tree swing and the multi-level out building all on a 1.5 acre fenced lot with a privacy gate. Then you enter the home and will love the living room with built ins, the dining room with french doors that lead out to the patio, the kitchen with the garden window with laminated wood floors, a family room with a stone wood burning fireplace and a ceramic tiled floor, the updated bathroom and 3 bedrooms. Possible horse with additional deposit. This home is located in the Platte County School District.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 North Robin Hood Lane have any available units?
11919 North Robin Hood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11919 North Robin Hood Lane have?
Some of 11919 North Robin Hood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 North Robin Hood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11919 North Robin Hood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 North Robin Hood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11919 North Robin Hood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11919 North Robin Hood Lane offer parking?
No, 11919 North Robin Hood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11919 North Robin Hood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11919 North Robin Hood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 North Robin Hood Lane have a pool?
No, 11919 North Robin Hood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11919 North Robin Hood Lane have accessible units?
No, 11919 North Robin Hood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 North Robin Hood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11919 North Robin Hood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
