11919 North Robin Hood Lane

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated

Cute 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Stone Home w/multi-level out building on a 1.5 acres with a privacy gate in the Platte County School District - Country living with tons of character,is what this home has to offer. You will fall in love with this home when you first see it. The stone exterior, the gorgeous patio on the back of the house, the tree swing and the multi-level out building all on a 1.5 acre fenced lot with a privacy gate. Then you enter the home and will love the living room with built ins, the dining room with french doors that lead out to the patio, the kitchen with the garden window with laminated wood floors, a family room with a stone wood burning fireplace and a ceramic tiled floor, the updated bathroom and 3 bedrooms. Possible horse with additional deposit. This home is located in the Platte County School District.



No Pets Allowed



