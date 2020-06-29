All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
11901 East 55th Street
11901 East 55th Street

11901 East 55th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

11901 East 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
You'll have to check out this 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath split entry in a great location. Beautiful hardwood floors draw to the beauty of this home. The kitchen is perfect for those that like to cook and entertain, with easy access to the balcony overlooking your back yard. Enjoy the convenience of the attached 2 car garage to keep your vehicle out of the elements. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 East 55th Street have any available units?
11901 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 East 55th Street have?
Some of 11901 East 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11901 East 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11901 East 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11901 East 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11901 East 55th Street offers parking.
Does 11901 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11901 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 11901 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11901 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 11901 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11901 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
