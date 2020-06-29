11901 East 55th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

You'll have to check out this 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath split entry in a great location. Beautiful hardwood floors draw to the beauty of this home. The kitchen is perfect for those that like to cook and entertain, with easy access to the balcony overlooking your back yard. Enjoy the convenience of the attached 2 car garage to keep your vehicle out of the elements. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.