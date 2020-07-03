All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

11802 Fremont Ave

11802 Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11802 Fremont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Crossgates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
11802 Fremont Ave, Kanas City, MO 64134 - THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-607-4747 Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 5:30 PM

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Spacious living room. Nice size kitchen. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer Hook ups in basement. Three great sized bedrooms with a smaller optional 4th bedroom/office. 2 full bathrooms. This house features a one car garage and a decent sized fenced in back yard. You'll be happy to call this your cozy home.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease. Rent Specials may be available for longer lease terms. Ask about our move in specials!

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.emgkc.com

(RLNE2435501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 Fremont Ave have any available units?
11802 Fremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11802 Fremont Ave have?
Some of 11802 Fremont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11802 Fremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11802 Fremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11802 Fremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11802 Fremont Ave offers parking.
Does 11802 Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11802 Fremont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 Fremont Ave have a pool?
No, 11802 Fremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11802 Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 11802 Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11802 Fremont Ave has units with dishwashers.

