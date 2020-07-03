Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

11802 Fremont Ave, Kanas City, MO 64134 - THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-607-4747 Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 5:30 PM



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Spacious living room. Nice size kitchen. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer Hook ups in basement. Three great sized bedrooms with a smaller optional 4th bedroom/office. 2 full bathrooms. This house features a one car garage and a decent sized fenced in back yard. You'll be happy to call this your cozy home.



We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!



Minimum one year lease. Rent Specials may be available for longer lease terms. Ask about our move in specials!



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.emgkc.com



(RLNE2435501)