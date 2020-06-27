All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11725 Crystal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11725 Crystal Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

11725 Crystal Drive

11725 Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11725 Crystal Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Crossgates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Kansas City MO Home totally remodeled - This South Kansas City Missouri home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The home has mix of Carpet and Plank flooring on the main level lower level. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave and Stove. The bedrooms all have nice sized closets. The Master bedroom is large with Master bathroom and large closet. The washer and dryer hookups or just off breakfast room in Kitchen. This home has a two car attached garage. The backyard is large and private with a new Deck off Kitchen. Pets are Welcome with Pet Deposit and Pet rent. Sorry no vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555
Rent is $1295.00 Per Month

(RLNE5063357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11725 Crystal Drive have any available units?
11725 Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11725 Crystal Drive have?
Some of 11725 Crystal Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11725 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11725 Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11725 Crystal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11725 Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11725 Crystal Drive offers parking.
Does 11725 Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11725 Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 Crystal Drive have a pool?
No, 11725 Crystal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11725 Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 11725 Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11725 Crystal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary