11725 Crystal Drive

Amenities

South Kansas City MO Home totally remodeled - This South Kansas City Missouri home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The home has mix of Carpet and Plank flooring on the main level lower level. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave and Stove. The bedrooms all have nice sized closets. The Master bedroom is large with Master bathroom and large closet. The washer and dryer hookups or just off breakfast room in Kitchen. This home has a two car attached garage. The backyard is large and private with a new Deck off Kitchen. Pets are Welcome with Pet Deposit and Pet rent. Sorry no vouchers.



Rent is $1295.00 Per Month



