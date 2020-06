Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities car wash area parking garage

Looking for a place to call home? Here it is, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath includes a fully equipped kitchen, spacious finished walk out basement, double car garage and a large fenced in back yard. Resident is responsible for lawn and snow removal. Resident pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water, Trash/Sewer.



ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED

NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED



$45.00 PP

$1175.00 PER MONTH

$1000.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT