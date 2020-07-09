116 Northeast 101st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This pristine home is ready for you to view and wow will you Love it! Home sits on a nice corner lot in a cul-de-sac in the Romey Hills Subdivision! This home is a 1 1/2 Story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Darling covered front porch extends the length of the front of the home. Nice open floor plan, all updated with modern colors. Living room has hard wood floors, ceiling fan, and nice big windows for sunlight. Kitchen has everything you need! Tons of cabinets and counter top space! Owner has also provided a refrigerator "as is". Dining room walks out to immaculate fenced back yard, huge deck, pretty trees, swing set, and storage shed. You will want to spend a lot of time on your back deck. Master bedroom is on main floor and very spacious and comes with a walk-in closet, fireplace and ceiling fan. Master bathroom has nice updated tile, light fixtures and flooring. Bedroom 2 and 3 is on second level. They both have double closest and a full bath. Bedroom 3 has a bonus play room or storage area. The basement is finished with storage under the stairs. Laundry room has more storage space and washer and dryer are included "as is". This home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Check out the park with play set right in the neighborhood. Dog will be allowed with owner approval. If approved, there is an additional $500 deposit and $30 per pet per month pet rent. This home is non-smoking including the garage. Tenants are expected to keep lawn in good condition and mowed and weeded.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.