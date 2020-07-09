All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

116 Northeast 101st Place

116 NE 101st Street Pl · No Longer Available
Location

116 NE 101st Street Pl, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pristine home is ready for you to view and wow will you Love it! Home sits on a nice corner lot in a cul-de-sac in the Romey Hills Subdivision! This home is a 1 1/2 Story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Darling covered front porch extends the length of the front of the home. Nice open floor plan, all updated with modern colors. Living room has hard wood floors, ceiling fan, and nice big windows for sunlight. Kitchen has everything you need! Tons of cabinets and counter top space! Owner has also provided a refrigerator "as is". Dining room walks out to immaculate fenced back yard, huge deck, pretty trees, swing set, and storage shed. You will want to spend a lot of time on your back deck. Master bedroom is on main floor and very spacious and comes with a walk-in closet, fireplace and ceiling fan. Master bathroom has nice updated tile, light fixtures and flooring. Bedroom 2 and 3 is on second level. They both have double closest and a full bath. Bedroom 3 has a bonus play room or storage area. The basement is finished with storage under the stairs. Laundry room has more storage space and washer and dryer are included "as is". This home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Check out the park with play set right in the neighborhood. Dog will be allowed with owner approval. If approved, there is an additional $500 deposit and $30 per pet per month pet rent. This home is non-smoking including the garage. Tenants are expected to keep lawn in good condition and mowed and weeded.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Northeast 101st Place have any available units?
116 Northeast 101st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Northeast 101st Place have?
Some of 116 Northeast 101st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Northeast 101st Place currently offering any rent specials?
116 Northeast 101st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Northeast 101st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Northeast 101st Place is pet friendly.
Does 116 Northeast 101st Place offer parking?
Yes, 116 Northeast 101st Place offers parking.
Does 116 Northeast 101st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Northeast 101st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Northeast 101st Place have a pool?
No, 116 Northeast 101st Place does not have a pool.
Does 116 Northeast 101st Place have accessible units?
No, 116 Northeast 101st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Northeast 101st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Northeast 101st Place does not have units with dishwashers.

