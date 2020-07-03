11511 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

Three Bedroom Townhome - This property has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been updated painted inside with tile backsplash in the kitchen. Newer Refrigerator and Stove, Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Ceiling fans and a clean, updated, stylish look. Finished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! All adults 18 and older who will reside in the property must submit an application.



Due to COVID-19, coronavirus all showings for this property are one time showings for serious applicants only. You must have viewed the virtual tour and subimitted an application.



No Pets Allowed



