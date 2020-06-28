All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

11508 N. Wallace Ave.

11508 North Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11508 North Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11508 N. Wallace Ave. Available 08/17/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Tri-Level Home - Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom with an office or non-conforming 5th bedroom and 3 full bath home in North Kansas City. As you enter you will be greeted by gorgeous hardwood floors in the entryway leading one way into a full dining room, another into the eat-in kitchen loaded with plenty of counter and cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, or up just one of the lovely staircases featured in this home to 2 bedrooms and the master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, private bath with double vanity and a huge whirlpool soaker tub!. Down into the lower level, you will find a spacious family room with a fireplace, fourth bedroom and office (or 5th non-conforming bedroom) The backyard of the house offers a deck and fenced in yard. So don't hesitate to call and welcome to the neighborhood!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE2309556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 N. Wallace Ave. have any available units?
11508 N. Wallace Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11508 N. Wallace Ave. have?
Some of 11508 N. Wallace Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11508 N. Wallace Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11508 N. Wallace Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 N. Wallace Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11508 N. Wallace Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11508 N. Wallace Ave. offer parking?
No, 11508 N. Wallace Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 11508 N. Wallace Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 N. Wallace Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 N. Wallace Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 11508 N. Wallace Ave. has a pool.
Does 11508 N. Wallace Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11508 N. Wallace Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 N. Wallace Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11508 N. Wallace Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
