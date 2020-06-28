Amenities

11508 N. Wallace Ave. Available 08/17/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Tri-Level Home - Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom with an office or non-conforming 5th bedroom and 3 full bath home in North Kansas City. As you enter you will be greeted by gorgeous hardwood floors in the entryway leading one way into a full dining room, another into the eat-in kitchen loaded with plenty of counter and cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, or up just one of the lovely staircases featured in this home to 2 bedrooms and the master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, private bath with double vanity and a huge whirlpool soaker tub!. Down into the lower level, you will find a spacious family room with a fireplace, fourth bedroom and office (or 5th non-conforming bedroom) The backyard of the house offers a deck and fenced in yard. So don't hesitate to call and welcome to the neighborhood!



