11504 N Tennessee Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Another Great Property from Racquel and Renters Warehouse! This Northland home sits on a corner lot and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the Hunters Glen subdivision. Has hardwoods and granite and lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Features a fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans and laundry on main level. Master bath has walk in closet, whirlpool tub and separate shower with double vanity sink. Bonus playroom area attached to one of the bedrooms! Basement finished with additional family room and storage space. Liberty School district! Rent is $1645 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1645 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call today to schedule your viewing!