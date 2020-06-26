All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11504 N Tennessee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11504 N Tennessee Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 5:36 PM

11504 N Tennessee Avenue

11504 N Tennessee Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11504 N Tennessee Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Another Great Property from Racquel and Renters Warehouse! This Northland home sits on a corner lot and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the Hunters Glen subdivision. Has hardwoods and granite and lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Features a fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans and laundry on main level. Master bath has walk in closet, whirlpool tub and separate shower with double vanity sink. Bonus playroom area attached to one of the bedrooms! Basement finished with additional family room and storage space. Liberty School district! Rent is $1645 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1645 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 N Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
11504 N Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11504 N Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 11504 N Tennessee Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11504 N Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11504 N Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 N Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11504 N Tennessee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11504 N Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 11504 N Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11504 N Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 N Tennessee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 N Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11504 N Tennessee Avenue has a pool.
Does 11504 N Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11504 N Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 N Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11504 N Tennessee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary