115 East 49th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

City living in this darling home steps from the Plaza! Don't miss this renovated charmer close to all of Kansas City's best shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Home has been remodeled with an entirely new kitchen featuring glass backsplash, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and first floor guest bathroom. Upstairs master bedroom with updated en suite, with two additional bedrooms and 2nd gorgeous full bath upstairs. Refinished hardwoods, fresh paint & so much more!

