115 East 49th Street

Amenities
City living in this darling home steps from the Plaza! Don't miss this renovated charmer close to all of Kansas City's best shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Home has been remodeled with an entirely new kitchen featuring glass backsplash, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and first floor guest bathroom. Upstairs master bedroom with updated en suite, with two additional bedrooms and 2nd gorgeous full bath upstairs. Refinished hardwoods, fresh paint & so much more!
