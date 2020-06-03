All apartments in Kansas City
115 East 49th Street

Location

115 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
City living in this darling home steps from the Plaza! Don't miss this renovated charmer close to all of Kansas City's best shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Home has been remodeled with an entirely new kitchen featuring glass backsplash, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and first floor guest bathroom. Upstairs master bedroom with updated en suite, with two additional bedrooms and 2nd gorgeous full bath upstairs. Refinished hardwoods, fresh paint & so much more!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 East 49th Street have any available units?
115 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 East 49th Street have?
Some of 115 East 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 East 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 East 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 East 49th Street offers parking.
Does 115 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 115 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 East 49th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 115 East 49th Street has accessible units.
Does 115 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 East 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
