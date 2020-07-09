11407 North Bristol Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous split level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is located in North Kansas City School District School District. The kitchen features lots of cabinets along with a refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, built-in microwave, range, as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a charming gas log fireplace, and unfinished basement for extra storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck overlooking a well maintained backyard. Prefer no pets. This is a non- smoking home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.