11405 Crystal Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

This newly updated home in Ruskin Heights is available for immediate move in. Offering open, spacious living room with wood-look laminate flooring and front bay window with seat. Eat In updated kitchen with all appliances included; laundry room right off kitchen as well. Fully fenced backyard with great patio space and extra storage shed. Large bedroom off kitchen area while the other 2 bedrooms are on the opposing side of the home, near the shared hall bathroom.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.