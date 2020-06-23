All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 26 2019 at 2:06 PM

11359 Sycamore Terrace

11359 Sycamore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11359 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 off first months rent!

You really need to come and see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath cute ranch home located just off Longview Rd. in South Kansas City.

This home has been completed renovated and is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living space, a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances, you really can't go wrong!

2 of the Bedrooms are located on the main level of the home, while the 3rd bedroom is located on the lower level and offers a HUGE walk-in closet.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11359 Sycamore Terrace have any available units?
11359 Sycamore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11359 Sycamore Terrace have?
Some of 11359 Sycamore Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11359 Sycamore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11359 Sycamore Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11359 Sycamore Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11359 Sycamore Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11359 Sycamore Terrace offer parking?
No, 11359 Sycamore Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11359 Sycamore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11359 Sycamore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11359 Sycamore Terrace have a pool?
No, 11359 Sycamore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11359 Sycamore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11359 Sycamore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11359 Sycamore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11359 Sycamore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
