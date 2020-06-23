11359 Sycamore Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 off first months rent!



You really need to come and see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath cute ranch home located just off Longview Rd. in South Kansas City.



This home has been completed renovated and is now ready for new tenants!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living space, a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances, you really can't go wrong!



2 of the Bedrooms are located on the main level of the home, while the 3rd bedroom is located on the lower level and offers a HUGE walk-in closet.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.