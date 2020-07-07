All apartments in Kansas City
11324 Jarboe St.

11324 Jarboe Street · (913) 266-5608
Location

11324 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Foxcroft and Glen Arbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11324 Jarboe St. · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
hot tub
{11324} Updated Modern Finishes Throughout + HUGE Fenced Backyard + Finished Walkout Lower Level - Move-in ready 2 Story with Modern Luxury finishes located in the well-established Foxcroft neighborhood. This 3,700 square foot home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! The home features an office with hardwood floors, separate dining room, mudroom, living room with brick fireplace & built-ins. All new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop! All 5 bedrooms are located upstairs and include 2 master suites! The primary master bedroom features a spa-like en-suite with soaker tub and floor to ceiling tiled shower. Designer stair carpet, 3" plank hardwoods, modern updates & stunning light fixtures throughout make this home a showstopper!

Walkout lower level with a wet bar, family room with fireplace & additional storage. HUGE lot with a fully fenced backyard and deck off the living room & kitchen.

DIN: 15X12
KIT: 18X12
OFF: 16X13
LIV: 20X13
MBR: 17X19
BR2: 12X16
BR3: 10X14
BR4: 10X14
BR5: 13X12

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5941447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 Jarboe St. have any available units?
11324 Jarboe St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 Jarboe St. have?
Some of 11324 Jarboe St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 Jarboe St. currently offering any rent specials?
11324 Jarboe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 Jarboe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11324 Jarboe St. is pet friendly.
Does 11324 Jarboe St. offer parking?
No, 11324 Jarboe St. does not offer parking.
Does 11324 Jarboe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 Jarboe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 Jarboe St. have a pool?
No, 11324 Jarboe St. does not have a pool.
Does 11324 Jarboe St. have accessible units?
No, 11324 Jarboe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 Jarboe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 Jarboe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
