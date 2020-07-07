11324 Jarboe St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly hot tub

{11324} Updated Modern Finishes Throughout + HUGE Fenced Backyard + Finished Walkout Lower Level - Move-in ready 2 Story with Modern Luxury finishes located in the well-established Foxcroft neighborhood. This 3,700 square foot home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! The home features an office with hardwood floors, separate dining room, mudroom, living room with brick fireplace & built-ins. All new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop! All 5 bedrooms are located upstairs and include 2 master suites! The primary master bedroom features a spa-like en-suite with soaker tub and floor to ceiling tiled shower. Designer stair carpet, 3" plank hardwoods, modern updates & stunning light fixtures throughout make this home a showstopper!



Walkout lower level with a wet bar, family room with fireplace & additional storage. HUGE lot with a fully fenced backyard and deck off the living room & kitchen.



DIN: 15X12

KIT: 18X12

OFF: 16X13

LIV: 20X13

MBR: 17X19

BR2: 12X16

BR3: 10X14

BR4: 10X14

BR5: 13X12



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5941447)