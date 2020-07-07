11324 Jarboe St.

Amenities
{11324} Updated Modern Finishes Throughout + HUGE Fenced Backyard + Finished Walkout Lower Level - Move-in ready 2 Story with Modern Luxury finishes located in the well-established Foxcroft neighborhood. This 3,700 square foot home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! The home features an office with hardwood floors, separate dining room, mudroom, living room with brick fireplace & built-ins. All new kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop! All 5 bedrooms are located upstairs and include 2 master suites! The primary master bedroom features a spa-like en-suite with soaker tub and floor to ceiling tiled shower. Designer stair carpet, 3" plank hardwoods, modern updates & stunning light fixtures throughout make this home a showstopper!
Walkout lower level with a wet bar, family room with fireplace & additional storage. HUGE lot with a fully fenced backyard and deck off the living room & kitchen.
DIN: 15X12
KIT: 18X12
OFF: 16X13
LIV: 20X13
MBR: 17X19
BR2: 12X16
BR3: 10X14
BR4: 10X14
BR5: 13X12
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5941447)