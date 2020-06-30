11226 Crystal Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located close to Ruskin Sr. High School and Longview Lake!



With 3 bedrooms and 1 bath you and your family will feel right at home, with beautiful established trees and spacious backyard you will be the life of the party when it comes to BBQ’s and family gathers!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.