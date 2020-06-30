All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11226 Crystal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11226 Crystal Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:26 PM

11226 Crystal Avenue

11226 Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11226 Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 

This lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located close to Ruskin Sr. High School and Longview Lake!

With 3 bedrooms and 1 bath you and your family will feel right at home, with beautiful established trees and spacious backyard you will be the life of the party when it comes to BBQ’s and family gathers!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11226 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
11226 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11226 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11226 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11226 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11226 Crystal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11226 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
No, 11226 Crystal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11226 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11226 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11226 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
No, 11226 Crystal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11226 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11226 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11226 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11226 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11226 Crystal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11226 Crystal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary