All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11217 Herrick Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11217 Herrick Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

11217 Herrick Ave

11217 Herrick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11217 Herrick Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Dont miss out on this cute 4 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new subway tile backsplash, new cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. This home also offers a large finished basement and a beautifully renovated bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard and shed are two other great features of this home.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 and 49 hwys. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping, parks, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5438553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 Herrick Ave have any available units?
11217 Herrick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11217 Herrick Ave have?
Some of 11217 Herrick Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 Herrick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11217 Herrick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 Herrick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 Herrick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11217 Herrick Ave offer parking?
No, 11217 Herrick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11217 Herrick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 Herrick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 Herrick Ave have a pool?
No, 11217 Herrick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11217 Herrick Ave have accessible units?
No, 11217 Herrick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 Herrick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11217 Herrick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary