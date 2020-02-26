11217 Herrick Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Dont miss out on this cute 4 bed 1.5 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new subway tile backsplash, new cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. This home also offers a large finished basement and a beautifully renovated bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard and shed are two other great features of this home.



This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 and 49 hwys. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping, parks, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5438553)