Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11215 Crystal Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11215 Crystal Avenue
11215 Crystal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11215 Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Another beautiful listing available for you and your family. This 4 BR 1 BA home is sure to accommodate your needs. This home has a spacious back yard and close to highway access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
11215 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11215 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11215 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11215 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
