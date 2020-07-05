All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11215 Crystal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11215 Crystal Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11215 Crystal Avenue

11215 Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11215 Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Another beautiful listing available for you and your family. This 4 BR 1 BA home is sure to accommodate your needs. This home has a spacious back yard and close to highway access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
11215 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11215 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11215 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11215 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11215 Crystal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11215 Crystal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary