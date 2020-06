Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage

Amazing New Construction in Waldo - New construction in WALDO!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with fantastic open floor plan. Master bedroom features attached bath and walking closet. Two great living areas. Backyard is completely fenced in and 1 car garage is attached opens directly to the kitchen.



For Showings Call Laurie at 913-206-0372



(RLNE4628481)