11123 N Booth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

LEASING SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Available NOW!! This custom built split with over 1300 square feet of finished space. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. Entertain or cook up a storm in the sparkling kitchen/dining room combo which walks out to a spacious back deck. The master bedroom reveals a private bathroom with large walk in closet. All the bedrooms here are ample - giving everyone plenty of room. A finished walk out lower level offers extra space and storage just beneath the living room, $45 App Fee per adult and deposit is equal to rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history.