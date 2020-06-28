All apartments in Kansas City
11123 N Booth Avenue

11123 North Booth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11123 North Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
LEASING SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Available NOW!! This custom built split with over 1300 square feet of finished space. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. Entertain or cook up a storm in the sparkling kitchen/dining room combo which walks out to a spacious back deck. The master bedroom reveals a private bathroom with large walk in closet. All the bedrooms here are ample - giving everyone plenty of room. A finished walk out lower level offers extra space and storage just beneath the living room, $45 App Fee per adult and deposit is equal to rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11123 N Booth Avenue have any available units?
11123 N Booth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11123 N Booth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11123 N Booth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11123 N Booth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11123 N Booth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11123 N Booth Avenue offer parking?
No, 11123 N Booth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11123 N Booth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11123 N Booth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11123 N Booth Avenue have a pool?
No, 11123 N Booth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11123 N Booth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11123 N Booth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11123 N Booth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11123 N Booth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11123 N Booth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11123 N Booth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
