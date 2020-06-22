All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11121 Winchester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11121 Winchester Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11121 Winchester Avenue

11121 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11121 Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances that make a statement against brand new white cabinets. The kitchen also has a gas stove. The master bedroom is spacious with a ceiling fan and close access to the full hall bathroom. Out back, a small wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a 1 car garage in the front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 Winchester Avenue have any available units?
11121 Winchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11121 Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 11121 Winchester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11121 Winchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11121 Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11121 Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11121 Winchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11121 Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 11121 Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11121 Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11121 Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11121 Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary