11121 Winchester Avenue

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances that make a statement against brand new white cabinets. The kitchen also has a gas stove. The master bedroom is spacious with a ceiling fan and close access to the full hall bathroom. Out back, a small wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a 1 car garage in the front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.